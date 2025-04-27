Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morecambe boss Derek Adams said his players gave it everything despite losing 4-1 at Chesterfield in their final away match of the season on Saturday.

The result left the already-relegated Shrimps without a win away from home since their victory at Carlisle United on Boxing Day.

It was their 12th consecutive away loss in all competitions – 11 league games and the FA Cup trip to Chelsea – and ensured they would finish the season bottom of League Two.

Jordan Slew had cancelled out Will Grigg’s opener for the Spireites, but three goals in 20 minutes from Ashley Palmer, Michael Olakigbe and Tom Naylor meant Chesterfield’s play-off chase would go to the final game of the season this weekend.

Morecambe’s defeat was largely as a result of missed chances and individual errors, the story of the club’s sad season in many ways.

Speaking afterwards, Adams said: “I thought our workrate was exceptional and I couldn’t ask for any more from the majority of the players.

“It was outstanding, the way they pressed and the way they ran.

“We don’t have the quality – and we understand that – but coming to a team that has spent millions and millions of pounds, I get that.

“They have got quality and they pass the ball well but my players, to a man, worked ever so hard and I can’t ask for any more.

“When you are a manager on the touchline and see players giving their all, you can’t ask for any more.”