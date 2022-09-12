Derby win puts Eccleston on the cusp of promotion to the Northern League

Michael Atkinson’s men swept aside neighbours, the already relegated Croston on Saturday at Doctors Lane by a whopping 82 runs.

The win now means Eccleston remain in runners-up spot – 11 points clear of third-placed Great Eccleston with just one game to go.

A knock of 33 from Matthew Ashcroft provided the backbone to the hosts’ total of 156-9. Adam Norris and Cameron Smith both hit 21 as Jonny Driver (4-45) and Millie Hodge (3-42) impressed with the ball.

Eccleston batsman Matthew Ashcroft.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Croston folded to 74 all out as Stewart White returned fabulous figures of five wickets with just six runs conceded. Eccleston head to derby rivals Euxton this weekend, requiring just two points to seal promotion.

Euxton leapfrogged above Morecambe into fourth courtesy of a superb victory at Woodhill Lane.

Ulricht Van Duyker took 4-17 as the hosts were all out for 128. In reply, the visitors had Ben Houghton to thank for their successful run chase. He struck eight boundaries and one six in his knock of 62. Penwortham were well beaten by 97 runs by champions Fleetwood despite skipper Ashley Billington 5-52.

Kirkham & Wesham were well beaten by Great Eccleston by six wickets and Barrow got the better of Thornton Cleveleys by 19 runs. Ajaz Khan Pathan took 5-27 as Preston edged past Torrisholme by 29 runs.

In the Northern League, Garstang finished the season off in style by beating St Annes by six wickets at home. Ian Walling took 4-50

Leyland brought the curtain down on a largely disappointing season with victory over Kendal at Shap Road. A magnificent century from stand-in professional Geeth Kumara paved the way for a 126-run victory.

A promising season for Chorley ended with a whimper as they were routed for a paltry 60 chasing 101 for victory at Longridge. Matt Greenall recorded outstanding figures of 8-33.

Jacob Holland took 7-36 as Vernon Carus defeated fellow relegated side Lancaster by six wickets.