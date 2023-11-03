Depleted Magpies have hit first mini bump in the road as they prepare for busy month of fixtures

Boss Andy Preece admits his Chorley team have hit their first real bump in the road over the past couple of weeks.

The Magpies were within touching distance of the top of the National League North until they suffered a shock 5-0 loss at Rushall Olympic.

A few days later they bounced back with a 2-1 win over South Shields at Victory Park although Preece felt his men were fortuitous to come away with all three points.

And on Saturday, a below-par first-half performance contributed to a disappointing 2-1 reverse at Hereford.

Chorley were 2-1 winners over South Shields (photo: David Airey/@dia_images)

Chorley have slipped to ninth in the table, although they are still only a point outside the top seven.

However, with a number of midweek games scheduled for this month, Preece knows his small squad will be stretched to the limit in the coming weeks.

"We have talked before about the squad depth and whether it can handle a few injuries,” said Preece.

"Obviously we have picked up injuries to Jack Hazlehurst and Scott Wilson and so that puts extra workload on players.

"They restrict your options a little bit. I think the absence of those two has probably had an effect on us.

"It was a good result against South Shields although to be fair we were fortunate to win that game.

"Saturday against Hereford, I don’t think there was too much in the game but it certainly was not at the level of how we have played in previous games.

"I guess you could call it a mini blip.”

Preece is hopeful of having both Hazlehurst and Wilson back soon.

This weekend’s trip to Banbury United is the first of seven games in the next 21 days for the Magpies.

"Banbury have been on a good run of late,” said Preece. “I think they have won four and lost only one of their last past six games and so they have found a little bit of form.

"They have got themselves in and around the play-off positions so it’s going to be a tough test for us.”