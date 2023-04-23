Defeated Bamber Bridge turn their attention to play-off tie
Rhys Turner’s second-half strike was not enough to secure a point for Bamber Bridge as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Ashton United.
On what was the final weekend of the NPL Premier Division regular season, Brig knew they were guaranteed a home play-off semi-final – but the day’s results could still influence which team they would go on to face.
Jamie Milligan’s side started brightly, with Isaac Sinclair’s effort going just wide of the post on eight minutes.
At the other end, Preston North End loanee James Pradic was called into action to make a brave stop from Sam Baird’s close-range shot.
There were few opportunities for the remainder of the half, with Brig captain Macauley Wilson producing a good block to deny Kielen Adams’ effort on 33 minutes.
But the visitors gained the advantage five minutes later, Dale Whitham arriving in the penalty area to convert Jason Gilchrist’s cutback into the bottom corner.
Ashton United then doubled their lead in the opening minute of the second half.
Adams worked his way into the area before cutting inside onto his left foot and producing an unstoppable curling effort into the top corner.
Brig then got themselves back into the contest on 83 minutes. Connor Stanley’s free-kick was parried as far as substitute Turner, who reacted quickly at the far post to divert the ball over the line.
The hosts pushed for an equaliser in the closing stages, but were unable to find it.
Brig have finished the regular season in third place in the table, meaning their play-off semi-final will take place against fourth-placed Gainsborough Trinity at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium on Tuesday (7.45pm kick-off).