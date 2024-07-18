Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​​Latest signing Dylan Moonan played his part in Lancaster City's second pre-season game – a 1-1 draw with Altrincham at Giant Axe.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old midfielder played as a triallist against AFC Fylde a week earlier and has earned a contract.

The Burnley Academy graduate spent last season with Lancaster’s Northern Premier League rivals Atherton Collieries following two years at Accrington Stanley, which included loan spells at Stalybridge Celtic and FC United of Manchester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New signing Dylan Moonan in training with Lancaster City Photo: MICHAEL PORTER PHOTOGRAPHY

Both Lancaster's friendlies to date have been against National League opposition and Saturday’s almost got off to a spectacular start as new signing Marcus Cusani saw his effort from halfway tipped over by the Altrincham keeper Ethan Ross.

The visitors took the lead on 17 minutes, when Oldham Athletic loanee Joe Nuttall headed home from 12 yards.

Dom Lawson shot wide before Lancaster equalised on 23 minutes, one of many trialists firing home from the edge of the box.

There were chances at both ends before half-time as Lawson was denied by Ross, Jamie Mellen headed Sam Bailey's free-kick just over and Moonan fired wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three trialist goalkeepers spent time between the Lancaster posts, one of them denying Lucas Weaver one-on-one.

Altrincham changed their entire team for the second half but it was Lancaster who had the first chance of note, when Nic Evangelinos' shot was saved by new keeper Louis Fallon.

From then on the visitors had the better chances as Lancaster's various keepers made saves and they played out the final quarter with 10 men after Mellen was withdrawn with a knock.

Alex Newby and Afernee Denise both had efforts saved, Tom Crawford fired over and the ball also struck the Dolly Blues' bar from a corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancaster are bound for the Isle of Man this weekend to contest the island's Summer Festival of Football.

They will face Radcliffe on Saturday afternoon (2pm) and Chester on Sunday morning (11am). Isle of Man FC are the fourth club taking part.

Lancaster’s NPL fixtures for 2024/25 are due to be revealed this Thursday.

Lancaster (v Altrincham): Trialist, S Bailey, Trialist, Moonan, Trialist, Allington, Mellen, Trialist, Cusani, Dawson, Evangelinos; Subs: Eight trialists.