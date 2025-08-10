Darlington 2 Chorley 3: Ten-man Magpies get season off to flying start

Chorley produced a magnificent display on Saturday to win at Darlington, despite playing most of the match with 10 men.

The Magpies had the first real chance of the game in the ninth minute when George Horbury’s clever pass found Milan Lalkovic, whose shot was well saved by Pete Jameson.

However, it was to be the hosts who struck first in the 12th minute as Scott Barrow’s pass found Will McGowan, who teed up Cedric Main to turn and fire into the bottom corner with his back to goal.

Two minutes later, Darlington almost doubled their lead when Jack Maskell’s shot deflected onto the post before being cleared by Matt Urwin.

Chorley levelled on 29 minutes when Warren Clarke’s through ball found Tom Carr, who calmly slotted past Jameson with a well taken first-time finish.

But disaster then stuck for the visitors, Lalkovic sent off following an off-the-ball altercation with Barrow.

Right on half-time, there was controversy as Henley appeared to be fouled when clearing the ball, but play continued and Will Hatfield finished into the far corner to put Darlington 2-1 up.

The second half saw an inspired Chorley fightback. In the 52nd minute, Adam Blakeman’s corner was volleyed home by Jack Sampson to make it 2-2.

On 70 minutes the comeback was complete, when Carr was fouled after a driving run. Blakeman’s delivery that followed fell to Scott Wilson, who finished clinically with his head to put Chorley ahead for the first time in the match.

From there, the Magpies held firm to secure a stunning comeback victory and will now prepare for Chester’s visit to Victory Park on Saturday.