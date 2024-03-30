Darlington 0, Chorley 3: Magpies brush aside The Quakers to continue their push for second

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Magpies very nearly got off to a perfect start only three minutes in, Adam Blakeman's low drive denied by a smart stop down low from Matty Young.

Matt Urwin returned to the side following an injury and was put to the test early by Aidan Rutledge who struck the ball on the volley sweetly after catching on to Cedric Main's pinpoint lay-off.

Andy Preece's side had the better of the ball for much of the first-half but very nearly found themselves a goal behind before the break but for the heroics of Adam Blakeman, who somehow cleared the ball off the line to deny Cameron Salkeld, who along with much of Blackwell Meadows thought the ball had crossed the line.

It was to be Chorley though who would hit the front first, Jack Sampson converting confidently from 12-yards after Carlton Ubaezuonu was wiped out by Young inside the area.

Chorley came out of the blocks quickly after the restart and quickly found themselves two goals to the good, Mark Ellis tapping home from six-yards out after a smart cut-back from Sampson.

Darlington struggled to weather the Magpies' storm and were soon condemned to conceding the third goal of the afternoon.

Mike Calveley this time left unmarked at the back post and the midfielder confidently placed the ball into the far-corner past an onlooking Young to secure all three points on the road and put Andy Preece's side back to third position in the National League North table.