Dale Whitham late header at Whitby Town just the tonic for Lancaster City

With two tough trips to the North East on the schedule, there was little denying how important this week would be.

A 3-2 win over Marske on Tuesday had raised morale, but Whitby proved stern opposition and a draw looked the most likely outcome in this battle near the bottom of the NPL Premier Division.

That was until Dale Whitham, in injury time, rose to snatch a dramatic 2-1 win.

Lancaster's goalscorers Sam Bailey and Dale Whitham (photo: Phil Dawson)

It was not looking too rosy when Whitby surged into the lead. A mix-up between Jamie Mellen and Calen Gallagher-Allison, let the ball run for Aaron Haswell to collect and curl coolly past Sam Waller.

City soon restored parity when David Norris was fouled by defender Coleby Shepherd. Sam Bailey converted from the spot.

Lancaster continued to improve after the break and they should have gone ahead but Norris could not keep a free header on the six-yard line under the bar.

Nic Evangelinos almost grabbed the breakthrough but his shot was superbly saved by Shane Bland.

David Norris went close against Whitby Town

Disaster nearly struck late on when more defensive confusion left Sam Waller stranded off his line. Bradley Fewster went for the lob, but the goalkeeper rose to palm it clear.