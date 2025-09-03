Curzon Ashton 2 Chorley 0: Frustrating night for the Magpies
Early on, both sides threatened, with Matt Urwin saving well from Jimmy Spencer and Hawkins tipping Warren Clarke’s header over. Sam Bird then went close with a looping header just wide.
Curzon took the lead in the 23rd minute when Hawkins’ long goal-kick found former Chorley loanee Brad Holmes, who calmly slotted past Urwin.
Chorley responded with two near misses; Tom Carr hit the inside of the post, and Craig Hewitt’s curling shot was well saved.
The Magpies continued to up the ante, Sampson’s header from Hewitt’s cross forcing Hawkins into an unbelievable save.
Chorley continued to push for an equaliser after the restart, Luke Summerfield the next to go close with a curling effort that went just over.
Mark Bradshaw’s side continued to be resolute in defence and against the run of play, thought they had their second goal only for Spencer to be flagged offside.
But Curzon would go on to double their advantage on 75 minutes, Urwin denying Ben Darby initially before Spencer tapped in the rebound.
Another former Chorley loanee, Joe Rodwell-Grant almost added a third in stoppage time but for another Urwin save.
Preece’s side will now turn their attentions to hosting AFC Telford United on Saturday.
CHORLEY: Urwin, Moore, Bird, Smith, Blakeman (Walker 81), Clarke (Lalkovic 72), Calveley, Summerfield, Hewitt, Sampson (Ibbitson 81), Carr. Subs (not used): Henley, Ellis, Nolan, Whitehouse.