Cup joy for Chorley women footballers
Chorley Women’s reserves enjoyed an emphatic 9-1 victory over Mossley in the Greater Manchester WFL Premier League Cup final.
After a bright start, Valentine opened the scoring for the Magpies and it was soon 2-0 as Fitton headed home.
Mossley threatened for large periods but Chorley goalkeeper Knowles was in fine form with some excellent saves and it was 3-0 at the break thanks to a smart finish from Mills.
After the break, Chorley ran riot with Fitton notching her second header of the game, while Drury got in the act with a fine headed goal soon after.
Five-nil soon became 6-0 with Mill grabbing her second of the game with a superb finbish and she set Fitton up for her hat-trick goal soon after to make it 7-0.
Cartwright completed the scoring for Chorley and Mossley scored a late consolation effort.