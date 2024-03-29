​Cup final is big incentive for Brig stars to perform over last 10 games of the season, says boss Jamie Milligan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​After what has been a tough campaign so far in the NPL Premier Division, Brig find themselves just below midtable.

There is going to be no repeat of last season when they reached the play-off final as they are 20 points off the top five.

While at the other end, they are in no danger as they enjoy a 16-point cushion – with games in hand – over the bottom four.

Brig stars have plenty to play for this season (photo: Ruth Hornby)

However, with a Lancashire Challenge Trophy final against either Colne or Padiham to look forward to at the end of next month, Milligan insisted his players are now jockeying for a spot in the starting XI for that encounter.

After a good run of results, Brig have lost their past two league games although sandwiched inbetween was a superb 3-1 win over NL North outfit Southport in the semi-finals of the Trophy.

However, the 2-0 reverse at home to Stafford Rangers last Saturday was particularly disappointing for Milligan and he is expecting a response this weekend when his men host Gainsborough Trinity on Saturday and then travel to neighbours Lancaster City on Easter Monday.

"It’s going to be a tough month for us because I don’t think we can go down and I don’t think we can get near the play-offs,” said Milligan.

"The lads need to get themselves going and motivated for games because we went from the game against Southport which was probably one of our best performances of the season to one of our worst against Stafford Rangers.

"They are going to have to get themselves motivated and up for it because if they are not performing, they won’t be in the team for the cup final.

"We can’t be up and down, they need to find some consistency over the final 10 league games and the lads have been told that.”

In terms of his squad for this weekend, Milligan revealed Danny Edwards is fit but Adam Dodd is a doubt with a calf strain. He could give a debut to Lorenze Mullarkey-Matthews who has arrived on loan from Blackburn Rovers this weekend.