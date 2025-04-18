Crunch time ahead for Brig and Dolly Blues in battle to survive

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Bamber Bridge and Lancaster City face another huge weekend ahead in their quest for survival in the NPL Premier Division.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Lancashire clubs are separated by just a single point as they both hover above the drop zone with four games of the season left.

Brig sit in 17th spot – just three points above Matlock Town, who are fourth bottom, with Whitby Town sandwiched inbetween them both, while the Dolly Blues are in 16th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bottom side Blyth Spartans – who travel to Lancaster this weekend – have already been relegated while the two directly above them – Mickleover and Basford United – look doomed. However, the battle to avoid the last remaining relegation spot looks set to go right down to the wire.

Bamber Bridge boss Jamie Milligan (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

Brig face a daunting test this weekend as they head to second-placed Worksop Town, while City could go a long way to preserving their status against Blyth albeit they are short of confidence having picked up just two wins in their past 10 fixtures.

Matlock and Whitby, meanwhile, face teams who sit in the top half of the table with the former travelling to Hyde and the latter hosting Warrington Rylands.

Brig boss Jamie Milligan said: “It’s massively important that we stay in this division. We are where we are this season because as a club top to bottom, we haven’t been good enough, but hopefully we can finish on a high.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seven points adrift of safety, the Coasters travel to Woking looking for a much-needed three points.

Meanwhile, ​AFC Fylde are entering the ‘last-chance saloon’ in their bid to stave off relegation from the National League.

​Other fixtures – National League: Woking v AFC Fylde; National League North: South Shields v Southport; NPL West: Trafford v Clitheroe; NWCL Premier: Glossop NE v Burscough, Stockport Town v Charnock, West Didsbury & Chorlton v Longridge; NWCL First Division North: Ashton Ath v Euxton, Droylsden v Garstang.