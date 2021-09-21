Crewe Alexandra 1 Morecambe 3: Winger's double gives the Shrimps three points

Gnahoua and Adam Phillips had given the Shrimps a dream start before Crewe came back with a Mika Mandron finish early in the second half.

However, the Morecambe winger sealed the points with a fine second goal four minutes from time.

Boss Stephen Robinson made two changes to the side that lost at Doncaster Rovers with recalls for Phillips and goalkeeper Kyle Letheren.

Arthur Gnahoua scored twice for the Shrimps

Morecambe enjoyed the perfect start with a superb opening goal after just eight minutes.

Scott Wootton played a crossfield ball for Greg Leigh, who took the pass in his stride before delivering a perfect cross for Phillips to beat Will Jaaskelainen for his third goal of the season.

Eight minutes later, Leigh almost set up a second for the Shrimps when he put in another fine cross for Cole Stockton, who saw his shot cleared off the line by Terrell Thomas.

The visitors were not to be denied for long, however, as they made it 2-0 on 25 minutes with another telling move.

Wes McDonald showed great strength to beat Rio Adebisi down the right and cross for Gnahoua to get in front of Kayne Ramsay and score his first Morecambe goal from close range.

Shane McLoughlin then clipped the top of the crossbar as the Shrimps went close to a third.

Crewe threatened towards the end of the first half with the recalled Letheren forced into making three excellent saves.

He made two blocks from J’Neil Bennett and one from Josh Lundstram as Dave Artell’s side looked to get back into the game.

They were rewarded for their efforts early in the second period when Mandron finished Adebisi’s cross from close range to put the home side back in the game.

Crewe then dominated possession but Morecambe defended well and added a third four minutes from time.

A long ball from Letheren was well held up by Stockton who teed up Gnahoua for his second of the night to seal the win.

Crewe Alexandra: Jaaskelainen, Ramsay, Daniels, Thomas, Adebisi, Lundstram, Robertson, Ainley, (Finnie 84) Kashket (Porter 75), Mandron, Bennett. Subs not used: Richards, Offord, McFadzean, Gomes, Sass-Davies,

Morecambe: Letheren, Cooney, (McLaughlin 56) O’Connor, Wootton, Leigh, Diagouraga, Phillips (McCalmont 72), McLaughlin, Gnahoua, Stockton, McDonald (Gibson 56). Subs not used: Andresson, Jones, McPake, Delaney.

Referee: Paul Howard.

Attendance: 3,542.