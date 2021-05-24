Coppull United Reserves lift trophy after 4-1 win over Blackpool Wren Rovers Reserves
Coppull United Reserves saw off Blackpool Wren Rovers Reserves 4-1 on Saturday to lift the West Lancs Supplementary Cup.
Being held at the home of Euxton Villa FC, this was the first of two cup finals that were played back to back on the day .
Coppull made the brighter start and took a 2-0 lead but Wren Rovers pulled a goal back before half time to give themselves a lifeline going into the break.
However, Coppull scored two more goals in the second period to kill the game off and get their hands on the trophy.