Coppull United Reserves lift trophy after 4-1 win over Blackpool Wren Rovers Reserves

Coppull United Reserves saw off Blackpool Wren Rovers Reserves 4-1 on Saturday to lift the West Lancs Supplementary Cup.

By Stuart Bannerman
Monday, 24th May 2021, 12:24 pm
Coppull United Reserves on the attack. Photo: Steve Taylor Photography

Being held at the home of Euxton Villa FC, this was the first of two cup finals that were played back to back on the day .

Coppull made the brighter start and took a 2-0 lead but Wren Rovers pulled a goal back before half time to give themselves a lifeline going into the break.

However, Coppull scored two more goals in the second period to kill the game off and get their hands on the trophy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Players battle for the ball. Photo: Steve Taylor Photography
Coppull on another attack. Photo: Steve Taylor Photography
A well timed slide tackle. Photo: Steve Taylor Photography
Coppull United score. Photo: Steve Taylor Photography
Another aerial challenge. Photo: Steve Taylor Photography