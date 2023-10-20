​Consistency is key for Bamber Bridge as they look to make their move in the league

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​That is the view of boss Jamie Milligan who has seen his side pick up just three wins from their opening 10 games in the NPL Premier Division.

Last season’s play-off finalists – who were beaten 1-0 by Warrington Town in the promotion decider – find themselves in 16th spot in the table currently.

However, they are nearer to the play-off positions than they are to the relegation zone and Milligan is hopeful that his men can still have a major say at the top end of the division over the course of the campaign.

Bamber Bridge need to find consistency in the league (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

"We need to start putting a run of results together in the league,” said Milligan.

"We have had a couple of good results in the cups, beating Chorley in the LFA Challenge Trophy and Bootle in the FA Trophy but our league form has been a little bit up and down.

"We need to find a little bit more consistency regards to that because we are not that far off the play-offs.

"I believe it’s going to be a very tight league this year so I think if we can put a little bit of a run together then we are going to be right up there.”

Brig were without a game last weekend but return to action tomorrow when they head to struggling Stafford Rangers.