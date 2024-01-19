Congested fixture list a cause for concern for Chorley boss Andy Preece
The Magpies have played the least number of games out of anyone in the National League North this season.
Their run to the last 16 of the FA Trophy has been a major factor and they have also been frustrated by the weather.
Their home game against Spennymoor Town earlier this month had to be abandoned due to a waterlogged pitch, while the heavy overnight snowfall on Tuesday forced their match against Gloucester City to be postponed.
Operating with one of the smallest squads in the division, Preece admits their congested fixture list may become a problem.
“We are probably going to need a little luck in terms of injuries and suspensions,” said Preece.
"We have managed those situations really well when they have come along this season so far, but the games are coming one after the other and it is a worry for us, but we will have to find the answers when questions are posed."
Through no fault of their own, the Magpies have slipped a place in the table with this weekend’s opponents Brackley Town moving above them into fourth spot.
However, Preece knows that his men are still in a great position. If they were to win at St James Park tomorrow, they would go back above the Saints with three games in hand.
"Brackley are normally one of those teams who come on strong in the second half of the season,” said Preece. "They have got experienced players who have played at this level and who have been involved in promotion pushes for a number of seasons now.
"I expect them to be up there at the end of the season and it will be as tough a test as we have had all season.
"If we come out of it with a good result, then we will be in a great position going into a really busy period.”
Elsewhere in the National League North, Southport travel to Warrington Town this weekend, while AFC Fylde take their National League survival fight to York City.