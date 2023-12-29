​Confident Magpies must be wary of wounded Spennymoor Town

​Chorley boss Andy Preece has warned his players of the dangers of complacency as they prepare to face Spennymoor Town once again tomorrow.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Magpies were 2-0 victors over The Moors on Boxing Day at Brewery Field, but that result must be disregarded when the two sides meet once again for the second part of a festive double-header at Victory Park.

Preece felt his men, in the end, deserved the win in midweek but were far from their best – and has called for an improved performance tomorrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I don’t think we were anywhere near the levels that we needed to be in the first half,” said Preece.

Chorley goalkeeper Matty Urwin saved a penalty (photo: David Airey/dia_Images)

"I thought we were fortunate to be 1-0 up at half-time and that was mainly down to (goalkeeper) Matty Urwin who made a fantastic save from the penalty and then made a point-blank save.

"So it could have been different, I don’t know what it was but we just weren’t anywhere near our best.

"A few words were said at half-time, but we didn’t start the second half great but we were much better on the ball and looked more of a threat on the counter attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Spennymoor are way better than the position that they are in. They have had some bad luck if you look at some of the goals they have conceded.

"Lads have been hitting them from 25 yards into the top corner and you just think that at some point is going to turn for them so we got to be wary of them when we play them again tomorrow.”

Despite the warning to his players, Preece could not be any more prouder of his players.

The victory was their fourth league win out of their past five games – and it came off the back of a 4-0 home win over Curzon Ashton last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are playing without any fear, playing with confidence and are on a fantastic run,” said Preece.

"We have just got to keep that going for as long as we can.”

Elsewhere, Southport are without a game on Saturday but face Curzon Ashton at Haig Avenue on New Year's Day. In the National League, AFC Fylde host Rochdale.