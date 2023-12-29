Confident Magpies must be wary of wounded Spennymoor Town
The Magpies were 2-0 victors over The Moors on Boxing Day at Brewery Field, but that result must be disregarded when the two sides meet once again for the second part of a festive double-header at Victory Park.
Preece felt his men, in the end, deserved the win in midweek but were far from their best – and has called for an improved performance tomorrow.
"I don’t think we were anywhere near the levels that we needed to be in the first half,” said Preece.
"I thought we were fortunate to be 1-0 up at half-time and that was mainly down to (goalkeeper) Matty Urwin who made a fantastic save from the penalty and then made a point-blank save.
"So it could have been different, I don’t know what it was but we just weren’t anywhere near our best.
"A few words were said at half-time, but we didn’t start the second half great but we were much better on the ball and looked more of a threat on the counter attack.
"Spennymoor are way better than the position that they are in. They have had some bad luck if you look at some of the goals they have conceded.
"Lads have been hitting them from 25 yards into the top corner and you just think that at some point is going to turn for them so we got to be wary of them when we play them again tomorrow.”
Despite the warning to his players, Preece could not be any more prouder of his players.
The victory was their fourth league win out of their past five games – and it came off the back of a 4-0 home win over Curzon Ashton last weekend.
"We are playing without any fear, playing with confidence and are on a fantastic run,” said Preece.
"We have just got to keep that going for as long as we can.”
Elsewhere, Southport are without a game on Saturday but face Curzon Ashton at Haig Avenue on New Year's Day. In the National League, AFC Fylde host Rochdale.