Confident Brig look to down Rylands
Jamie Milligan’s men head to third-placed Rylands tomorrow looking to make it five wins on the spin.
On Tuesday, they battled back from going behind early to defeat Atherton Collieries at Irongate on Tuesday night.
That result saw them move into a respectable 12th position in the league table.
While Brig are looking to finish the season strong by securing a top-half finish and also reach the LFA Challenge Trophy final, Rylands have their eyes on promotion.
They have the same number of points as second-placed Hyde United and are looking to maintain their spot in the play-off places.
"It’s going to be a really tough game this weekend against Rylands,” said Milligan. “Then we have got the LFA Trophy semi-final the following Wednesday against Southport, so we are looking forward to the next few weeks.”