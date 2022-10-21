Confidence is so crucial for Magpies’ young stars

The Magpies boss enjoyed a long career as a professional player – the pinnacle of which was playing in the Premier League for Crystal Palace.

However, the former striker did not establish himself in the Football League until he was 23-years-old.

Before that he had learned his trade in non-league football before Wrexham took a chance on him in 1990.

Chorley boss Andy Preece (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

He went on to make his name at Stockport County and also had spells at Blackpool, Bury and Carlisle United.

Preece believes his squad is full of players who have the ability to play higher up the pyramid – whether that is by being snapped up by other teams or winning promotion with the Magpies. One of the club’s main policies in recent years is trying to sign younger players who could turn professional should the club progress.

Over the past year, the Magpies have unearthed and nurtured gems such as Harry Cardwell and Lewis Baines who are now playing their trade higher up the pyramid.

"It’s never too late,” said Preece, whose team travel to Peterborough Sports in the NL North this weekend.. “We have got a lot of lads who are aged between 18 to 26-years-old.

"It isn’t too late for them. If they can perform consistently over six to nine months, then they will get opportunities.

"People will look at non-league and look to give players a chance.

"It is such a thin line. it was a thin line for me. There were times in my career when I didn’t think I was good enough to play in League Two with Wrexham.

"Then I got a move to Stockport County in League One and I remember thinking, ‘How is this happening?

"But the manager saw something in me – then you go from that to handling League One no problem and then thinking, ‘I am better than League One’.

"It can happen. I think a player’s mentality is so important. A little bit of confidence can change a player.

"I used to go on the pitch at Wrexham racked with self-doubt before I had even kicked a ball.

"But then I started scoring loads of goals and everything changed.”

