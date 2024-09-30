Community rallies to help save Bamber Bridge FC

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bamber Bridge Football Club have launched a fund-raising appeal to help secure their future.

Boss Jamie Milligan revealed last week that the Irongate club is walking a financial tightrope.

And to illustrate the gravity of its predicament, the club have set up a gofundme page with a view to raising £30,000.

The club revealed it needs the money to help balance the books and maintain its position in the football pyramid.

Brig drew 2-2 with Mickleover on Saturday (photo: Ruth Hornby)

Brig currently ply their trade in the NPL Premier Division which is just three steps away from the Football League.

However, without a major cash injection, Brig maybe forced to cut their wage bill which would ultimately lead to an exodus of players and inevitable relegation.

The gofundme page said: “With sponsorships dropping and attendance numbers falling, we’ve found ourselves in a tight spot. But we believe in the power of our supporters and the community that surrounds us – together, we can weather this storm.

“Outside support is being brought in to help, and we’re confident that, with your help, the future of Bamber Bridge FC will be brighter than ever.

"Any contribution, big or small, will go a long way in keeping the heart of this club beating.

"The club are still looking for sponsorships and would encourage those interested to reach out.”

Brig drew 2-2 with Mickleover at home on Saturday which stretched their unbeaten run to four matches and puts them two point shy of the play-offs.

To donate, please access: https://www.gofundme.com/f/save-bamber-bridge-football-club