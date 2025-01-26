Colchester 1, Morecambe 0: ​Shrimps lose narrowly after Angol’s red card

​​Ten-man Morecambe suffered yet another single goal defeat as they slipped back to the foot of League Two on another frustrating and controversial afternoon.

The first-half saw few clear chances. Colchester had the better of the opening spell with Jamie McDonnell wasting a great opportunity after just five minutes when he was unmarked at the far post from a corner but headed wide. Morecambe replied with Angol showing the penalty box presence the Shrimps have been missing with a header off target from a good David Tutonda cross. Gwion Edwards then found the side netting from a tight angle from a clever Adam Lewis ball into the box before the Shrimps went close to taking the lead when another Lewis cross found Edwards eight yards out who forced Macey into a smart save from a header. With the 45 minutes up the Shrimps were in a good place until Angol saw red deep in added time with a decision that changed the game. After the restart Colchester dominated possession but were well kept out by an organised Shrimps' defence. Jack Payne saw an effort well blocked and Tom Flanagan headed a corner over before substitute Lyle Taylor forced Harry Burgoyne into a comfortable save. At the other end Morecambe carried a threat on the break with Cooke volleying over and Edwards blazing a shot high and wide after a superb run into the box. But as Moreczmbe were beginning to cause the home side problems they went behind with another huge slice of bad luck when Egbo let fly with a shot from the right hand side of the area that took a wicked deflection to beat a wrong footed Burgoyne. It was yet another cruel blow for the Shrimps who came back fighting. Edwards did have the ball in the back of the net but it was ruled out for offside and in the final seconds Jordan Slew let fly with a stinging effort from just outside the box that almost found the top corner.