​Coasters may face replay after Leamington abandonment

By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Sep 2025, 09:35 BST
Craig Mahonplaceholder image
Craig Mahon
​AFC Fylde will wait on a ruling by the National League Board (NLB) as to whether they will be awarded three points after their game against Leamington on Saturday was abandoned on the hour-mark due to a waterlogged pitch.

The NL North fixture was initially halted for 10 minutes, making the playing surface unplayable, with the Coasters leading 4-0.

Most Popular

After a brief wait, referee Joseph Morrell felt the playing surface was unsafe and called an end to proceedings. Fylde had made a flying start to the game, grabbing the lead inside five minutes as Luca Thomas sent a beautiful chip over the Leamington keeper to break the deadlock.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mahon's side had a second soon after, with Max Taylor rising highest to head home from a corner for Fylde's second.

Ryan Colclough was introduced at the break and within four minutes, he made an instant impact, cutting inside and slotting past the keeper to make it three for Fylde. As the rain continued to pour, Leamington played a ball across the face of their own box which held up, leaving Colclough with a simple tap-in for his second.

With that, the referee paused the proceedings before eventually making the decision to abandon the fixture.

The NLB decisions are made on a case-by-case basis and can result in the match being replayed, the current score standing as a completed match, or one team being awarded points.

Related topics:AFC FyldeCoastersLeamington
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice