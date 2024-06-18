​Club stalwart Macauley Wilson departs Brig for Shakers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bamber Bridge stalwart Macauley Wilson has joined North West Counties outfit Bury.

The central defender makes the move to the Shakers – a former Football League club – bringing his six-year stint at Irongate to an end.

Wilson joined Brig on a permanent basis at the start of the 2017/18 season, having previously had a loan spell at Irongate whilst at Blackpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A regular in the starting XI, his career stalled when he spent 18 months out with a serious injury.

Macauley Wilson has left Bamber Bridge (photo: Ruth Hornby)

However, he fought back to full fitness and his commitment to the club was rewarded when he was made club captain at the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

He captained the club to its two best finishes in recent memory and scored the winning penalty in the 2022/23 play-off semi-final against Gainsborough Trinity.

Wilson said: “Well after six years at this club I call my second home, it’s time to say goodbye.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's an emotional one I promise you, but to captain this club was a real honour and I want to thank all the staff and players and especially you, the loyal fans.

"I never thought this day would actually happen I'd like to think I gave it absolutely everything I could when I stepped on the pitch. I will miss you all.

“Massive thanks to all the volunteers also, the club doesn't run without you.”

Meanwhile, boss Jamie Milligan continues to bolster his squad with new signings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Left-sided midfielder Lewis Hey has joined from Bradford Park Avenue, where he made 25 appearances during the 2023/24 season.

Prior to moving to the Horsfall Stadium in September 2023, Lewis was at Guiseley, progressing through their academy before joining the first team in 2020, making his debut in the National League North that same season.

Whilst at Guiseley he also had a spell on loan at then NPL side Tadcaster Albion.