Cian Hayes of Fleetwood an instant hit for Republic of Ireland

The teenage forward set up James Abankwah’s equaliser in the European Championship qualifier at Walsall.

England went on to win their opening qualifier 3-1 as Aston Villa’s Carney Chuckwuemeka scored twice.

Fleetwood Town forward Cian Hayes has enjoyed a breakthrough season for club and country

But it was nonetheless a great night for 18-year-old substitute Hayes, who claimed his assist moments after replacing the injured Johnny Kenny.

It’s been some breakthrough season for the Preston-born Town academy product, who has made 19 senior appearances for Fleetwood and featured in all six of this month’s League One fixtures.

He made his Republic of Ireland debut against Sweden in October.

The Euros take place in Slovakia in the summer, though only the winners of the group will qualify.

The Irish campaign continues with tonight’s 7.30pm clash with Portugal before they face Armenia at the same time on Tuesday.

Both matches will be played at St George’s Park in Staffordshire.

Fleetwood are without a match this weekend but six fixtures in League One are taking place this afternoon.

Town are just one point clear of the bottom four, though three of the five teams below them are in action today.