Christian ​Sloan thrilled by late winner for Lancaster City

​The midfielder’s run and shot found the bottom corner in the 90th minute to secure a superb 1-0 victory over Matlock Town at Giant Axe.

The game appeared to be heading for a stalemate until Sloan fired home outside area – but refused to take too many plaudits after the game.

"I am in shock about it,” Sloan said. “It’s one of them – I probably get one of them a game where it opens up for me and everybody tells me to pass but I shoot and it gets blocked.

Christian Sloan

"It’s probably one of them where it’s come off the bobble well for once and flown past the goalkeeper.

"I don’t think I have ever won a game like that for Lancaster in my four years here.

"It’s the best way to win a football game, probably the most stressful.