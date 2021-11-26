Chorley's squad depth will be severely tested as they look for progression in FA Trophy this weekend against Spennymoor

The Magpies look set to be without their main source of goals Connor Hall for a period after he suffered an ankle injury in the 2-2 draw against Boston United at the weekend.

Key individuals such as Adam Henley, Mike Calveley and Harry Cardwell are all carrying knocks, while three or four other squad members also have niggling injuries.

On Tuesday, Vermiglio made a number of changes for the LFA Trophy Challenge clash against Bamber Bridge – in fact only two survived in the starting XI from the one which took to the field at Boston.

Nathan Okome played against Brig on Tuesday (photo:Ruth Hornby)

Among the team were a number of youngsters including Kai Shorrock, Nathan Okome, Millenic Alli and Harry Scarborough – the quartet all aged 21-years-old or younger

Alli has already had significant experience at first-team level in the National League North, while Scarborough also featured prominently in the early part of the campaign.

Vermiglio was particularly pleased with the way his younger players performed against Brig, with Chorley progressing in the competition thanks to a 2-0 win.

It certainly gives him plenty of heart as they prepare to travel to Spennymoor Town this weekend in the second round proper of the FA Trophy.

“Connor Hall has got some ankle damage,” said Vermiglio.

“He has been for an X-ray and it looks like there is a slight fracture in there and we are waiting for a scan to see if there is any ligament damage.

“He’s probably going to miss the next two weeks but we don’t think it’s that bad – hopefully it will heal quickly.

“We have a few feeling it. We have played a lot of games back to back, a lot of intense games. But as you can see from Tuesday night we have got a strong squad.

“There’s a few of them who are chomping at the bit to play.

“A few of the younger lads – Nathan Okome has been out on loan at Witton Albion and he’s been getting fantastic reports and you could see why on Tuesday, particularly in the second half.

“Harry Scarborough has not gone out on loan yet, he’s sticking with the Under-21s and staying close by but you can see the talent that he’s got.

“Then there’s Kai Shorrock who played right-back. I thought he was really energetic and he needs to keep doing that.

“All of them are really good footballers and if they work hard and carry on doing the right thing, they have a bright future ahead of them either at our level or even above.”

Elsewhere, NL North leaders AFC Fylde hosts Gateshead in the Trophy, while Southport are at home to Darlington.