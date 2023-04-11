Chorley's play-off hopes in the balance

​And the Magpies in the end could have no complaints about the result.

After shading the first half to lead by a goal at the break, they were then steamrollered out of the game by a Boro now side playing with real desire and conviction.

Urged on by a sizeable and very vocal contingent of fans massed behind the goal they were now attacking, the visitors pressed relentlessly and, as manager Andy Preece ruefully admitted after the game, Chorley ‘crumbled’ uncharacteristically under the onslaught.

Jack Sampson's was on target for Chorley (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

Two goals in an eight-minute spell by Daniel Greenfield, introduced out of necessity as a substitute on the half-hour, turned the game on its head and, now 3-2 up, Scarborough did not look back, seeing the game out in relative comfort.

The Magpies had got off to a dream start. After just three minutes, Adam Blakeman collected a square pass and from some 30 yards out sent an old-fashioned ‘daisy-cutter’ skimming into the corner of the net.

The visitors equalized on 18 minutes. A free-kick chipped forward into the box was not dealt with by the home defence and Kieran Weledji netted with a simple header over Matt Urwin, advancing in a vain bid to claim the ball.

But two minutes later the Magpies were back in front, Billy Whitehouse hoisting a fine cross to the far post where Jack Sampson headed home.

Scarborough hit back and Urwin produced a brilliant double-save from close-range attempts to preserve the lead.

Then came a pivotal moment in the match. Sampson, presented with a clear chance to put Chorley two ahead, saw his shot parried by keeper Joseph Cracknell but only into the path of Jon Ustabasi, whose fierce shot struck the bar.

The pattern of the second half was established after just two minutes. An almighty scramble in the Chorley goalmouth saw Urwin pull off two stunning saves and Mike Calveley hack the ball to safety from the jaws of goal.

But the writing was clearly on the wall with the home defence repeatedy stretched and looking vulnerable.

The only surprise was that it took until the 69th minute for Boro’ to equalise, Greenfield smashing the ball into the net from close range.

He repeated the feat on 77 minutes to put his side ahead and with Chorley failing to muster any sustained pressure in reply, Scarborough completed a deserved victory.

CHORLEY: Urwin, Henley, Wilson, Leather (Scarborough 87), Whitehouse (Tomlinson 75), Calveley, Sampson, Ustabasi, Shenton (Nolan 62), Blakeman, Johnson. Unused subs. Challoner, Finney.