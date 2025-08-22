Chorley's hectic schedule continues with double-header weekend

​Chorley boss Andy Preece will weigh up whether he needs to freshen up his side for tomorrow’s trip to Hereford after a helter-skelter opening to the National League North season.

​Tuesday's 2-2 draw at home to Scarborough Athletic maintained the Magpies’ unbeaten start to the campaign after three games, following wins against Darlington and Chester in the first two fixtures of the season.

But Preece is expecting another testing encounter at Edgar Street on Saturday and admits he will need to look at how his side respond after the rigours of the midweek draw.

Tomorrow’s game is the first of a double -header, with a bank holiday Monday visit from King's Lynn Town to follow.

The Victory Park boss told Chorley FC TV: “We'’ve got to look at how the lads recover now because it’s been three really fast, high-intensity games where we’ve had to work really hard to get the points.

“In this league no one gives away anything, so to get seven out of nine (points) is a fantastic start for us.”

The Bulls will be in good spirits after their first win of the campaign – they won 2-1 at Buxton on Tuesday night – and Preece added: “It's been a hard place for us to go over the last few years.

“They’re a very good side – Paul (Caddis, manager) does a very good job with what he's got, and he’s had it difficult over the pre-season. He’s had a few issues with pre-season games, things like that, he lost a few of his regular players, so he’s having what we've had...people coming in and taking players so he's having to rebuild a little bit.

“They showed great character again (on Tuesday) – to go to Buxton and win is a fantastic result for them so they’ll be buoyed by that, so we know that's a real tough place for us to go.”