Chorley's desire is comparable to the Magpies vintage of 2018/19

That is the view of boss Jamie Vermiglio, who guided the club to promotion from the National League North three years ago.

Back then, that was a group of players brimming with character and while the squad has changed considerably since then, Vermiglio sees the same sort of qualities amongst his present-day playing staff.

Over the past month, the fifth-placed Magpies have played five games – all against teams who are around them at the top end of the table.

Mike Calveley celebrates after his late equaliser against AFC Fylde on Tuesday (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

Indeed four of the games have been against teams who currently occupy the top three spots in the division.

They have remained unbeaten in all of those five games, beating both leaders Gateshead and title favourites Fylde away, while drawing with second-placed Brackley Town at St James Park on Saturday.

The Magpies ‘character was there for all to see on Tuesday night as they fought back from 2-0 behind against the Coasters to draw 2-2 at Victory Park thanks to Mike Calveley’s last-ditch equaliser.

The past two results have been all the more impressive considering Chorley have been down to the bare bones of their squad due to Covid-19 cases, injuries and the departures of strikers Harry Cardwell and Millenic Alli.

“I am certainly detecting a buzz amongst the squad,” said Vermiglio. “A real want and desire which has certainly been there at the club in the past.

“That particular season we got promoted, there was a togetherness which I had never experienced before and I am feeling it with this group as well.

“They all socialise together. There are one or two of them who stay over at each other’s households. The relationships are really, really strong and that helps. So, yes there is a really good feel about the place at the moment.”

Having put so much effort in over the past month, Chorley will be keen to continue their hard work when they host Hereford at Victory Park this weekend. However, the Bulls will be no pushovers as they have won their past three games and were the last team to beat Chorley in the league back in November.

“Hereford are one of the better sides we have played this season,” he said. “They have found a bit of form so it’s going to be a tough game.”

Elsewhere, Fylde and Southport host Curzon Ashton and Guiseley respectively.