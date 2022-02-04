Chorley won't rest on laurels for trip to bottom side Farsley

The Magpies – in fourth spot in the table – have enjoyed a superb unbeaten run in recent weeks, picking up wins and points against the teams in and around them in the table.

Victory at leaders Gateshead has been complemented by a win and a draw against AFC Fylde, along with a well-earned point at second-placed Brackley Town.

There have also been thrilling topsy-turvy wins over Curzon Ashton and, most recently, Hereford last weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio celebrates last week’s win over Hereford (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

Although they are seven points behind Gateshead, Jamie Vermiglio’s men boast a game in hand and are within striking distance of the top.

However, they don’t want to undo all of that hard work by putting in a sub-par performance against Celtic.

Not that a trip to The Citadel will be straightforward task for the Magpies.

Although Farsley are bottom of the table they are not cut adrift and have also been boosted by the arrival of new manager Russ Wilcox who has replaced Neil Ross. Wilcox has had spells managing York City and Scunthorpe United in the past and as player represented The Iron as well as Preston, Doncaster and Hull City.

“We have got to treat Farsley with respect,” said Vermiglio. “They are actually not a bad side at all. I have watched them over the last two or three games and they have pushed teams quite close.

“Their last game against Brackley, they scored two goals against the best defence statistically in the league.

“We won’t be taking anything for granted. It’s always tough going to their place and getting something.

“We know it’s going to be tougher in some ways than some of the games we have played against teams who are at the top of the table.

“Farsley have just had a change of manager as well which could galvanise them a little bit.

“It’s going to be a little bit of the unknown in terms of what system they are going to play so it’s going to be tricky.

“You look at a club like Farsley where morale might be a little bit low;. We are in February now and the players might be coming to the end of their deals and they will be looking to impress the new manager.

“So I imagine they will drop a gear and will be looking to be hard working and tenacious – all the things that the new manager will want to see.”