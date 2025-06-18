Chorley Women FC go non-profit in historic restructure
The move, registered on 9th May 2025, marks an innovative step in the club’s evolution as one of the UK’s longest-standing independent women’s teams, first established in 1983. It reinforces CWFC’s commitment to governance, transparency, and long-term community benefit, ensuring the club remains a community asset rather than a for-profit private business.
“Football clubs are community assets. They shouldn’t be for-profit ventures owned by a select few where the fans don’t get a fair say” said Chair Jonny Slater. “Becoming a CIC shows we’re serious about protecting the club’s future, building something the community can be proud of, and giving sponsors and supporters confidence that every penny goes back into women’s football.”
Backed by legal support from Muckle LLP, partly funded by The FA and a donation from County Councillor Aidy Riggott, the CIC status strengthens CWFC’s eligibility for grant funding and future investment. It forms part of a wider professional transformation that includes a club-wide rebrand.
The structure also aligns with the club’s vision to one day own and operate its own facility, creating a sustainable, inclusive space for girls and women across Chorley and beyond.
“We’re proudly independent and focused solely on growing the women’s game, standing on our own two feet and showing what women’s football can truly achieve.” added Vice-chair, Janet Mitchell.
CWFC welcomes enquiries from sponsors, partners, and funders who want to be part of the club's growth journey. You can contact the club on [email protected] or on any of our social media channels @chorleywomenfc