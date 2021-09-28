Chorley Women 2, Durham Cestria 1

The game started brightly, with both sides attacking, and it was from one of these attacks that Chorley opened the scoring after four minutes.

Carra Jones clinically finished off a lovely flowing move by slotting the ball into the left hand corner of the net, giving the Durham goalkeeper no chance.

The game was pretty evenly matched, with both sides creating chances, and a goalbound Durham shot was brilliantly saved by Chorley keeper Joy Lowe. At the other end, a chance fell to Carra Jones , whose shot from a tight angle just whistled past the post.

Chorley women celebrate their second goal scored by Rachel Hindle

Just as half-time was looming, Durham were awarded a free kick on the edge of the penalty area, but the resulting shot went over the bar.

Durham made two substitutions at half-time and they came out galvanised, putting a lot of pressure on Chorley, but the defence held firm.

Chorley managed to break away, and a resulting corner from the left was met by a bullet header from Rachel Hindle, which found the back of the net to make 2-0.

Durham, to their credit, continued to pour forward, and from one of these attacks their striker hit a screaming shot into the top corner of the net to make it 2-1.

Chorley managed to hold out for the rest of the match due to some resolute defending and some good saves from their keeper.

The match ended with victory going to Chorley, whose players certainly knew they had been in a tough encounter.

Next week, it is Chorley’s turn to travel as they head up to the North East to face Norton and Stockton.