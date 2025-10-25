Chorley will stay positive as they look for first win of month

Chorley boss Andy Preece

​Chorley boss Andy Preece has no concerns that his team will overcome their current sticky spell sooner rather than later. (writes Craig Salmon)

​The Magpies have yet to pick up a win in October, drawing two and losing two of four league games, while they also exited the FA Cup at the hands of National League North leaders South Shields.

In two away games at Buxton, on Saturday, and the midweek derby clash against Southport, the Magpies let slip winning positions.

Against the Bucks, they led 2-1 heading into the 93rd minute before a penalty and a goalmouth scramble ultimately led to an agonising 3-2 defeat.

Craig Hewitt gave Chorley the lead versus Port but they were unable to hang on for the winning, eventually having to settle for a point.

However, they return to Victory Park this weekend looking to extend their unbeaten home record to seven games.

Preece is hopeful that goalkeeper and captain Matty Urwin will return after illness – veteran Steven Drench deputised for him.

"Every team will have a tough spell but it’s how you react to that and how you get through that.”

"If you keep doing things right, remain positive and stick together, then things will turn,” Preece

​The Magpies were, in the end, happy to escape Haig Avenue with a point after a 1-1 draw against National League North bottom side Southport.

However, Preece purred at his side's display in the first half but unfortunately they were unable to make their superiority count.

The marauding Craig Hewitt redressed that lack of goal touch in the second half when he fired home from 25 yards.

But the hosts responded with an equaliser shortly after and could have won it late on when a shot cannoned against the underside of the crossbar before eventually being cleared to safety.

"The first half performance was really good," Preece told Chorley FC TV. “I thought we were excellent. We were brave, we got on the ball and moved it well, playing through Summers (Luke Summerfield) when we could.

"Sucked them on to us and then played in behind them – I thought Tom Carr was excellent, his movement was superb and we opened them up on their right-hand side with Craig (Hewitt) – I thought he was excellent.

"All that was lacking was a goal. I couldn’t be more prouder of that first half performance.

"Then second half we get in front with a superb finish but they score with a deflection off the underside of the crossbar. Then you thinking, ‘Here we go.

"We then get a bit of luck with the one which hits the underside of the crossbar and maybe that’s a turning point in terms of our away results, not performances. In the end you take a point.”

