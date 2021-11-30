Chorley to play re-arranged Trophy tie at Spennymoor Town tonight

The Magpies were due to face the Moors on Saturday in a second-round proper tie.

However, the weather conditions forced the game to be cancelled.

Should Jamie Vermiglio’s men get the better of their National League North rivals, then they will meet Radcliffe at Stainton Park in the third round.

Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio

Boro enjoyed a terrific 5-1 win over Tamworth on Saturday to progress in the competition.

The extra few days may give some of Chorley' s walking wounded an opportunity of being fit for the match.

Harry Cardwell, Adam Henley and Mike Calveley have all been carrying knocks and could be available this evening.

One player who is highly unlikely to feature is Connor Hall, who is expected to be out for a number of weeks with an ankle injury.