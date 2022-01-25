Chorley swoop for Bolton youngster Adam Senior on loan

The Magpies manager has bolstered his squad with the loan signing of defender Adam Senior from neighbours Bolton Wanderers.

The 20-year-old, who joins until the end of the season, has enjoyed two loan spells already in 2021/22, spending a month in the Northern Premier League with Ashton United before moving to the National League North and York City.

As well as his two loan spells, Senior has made seven first team appearances for the Trotters, including recent starts in League One against Accrington and Rotherham.

Adam senior, right, inaction for Bolton against Chorley in pre-season (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

He also scored against the Magpies in pre-season when captaining a youthful Bolton team to a 1-0 friendly win at Victory Park.

"We’re grateful to Ian Evatt and Bolton for helping us out with this loan move; as most people are aware it’s been a difficult couple of weeks in terms of player numbers," said Vermiglio.

"Adam already has experience of the National League North having played for York and we’re confident he’ll help us whilst building up some experience."