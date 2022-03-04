Chorley striker Connor Hall has warned his team-mates of the dangers of complacency ahead of Chester clash

The Magpies head to lowly Chester this weekend for a National league North fixture sitting comfortably in a play-off spot.

Fifth in the table four points clear of Hereford in eighth place with three games in hands, Jamie Vermiglio’s men will be target all three points against the Seals.

However, the past three fixtures have illustrated that nothing can be guaranteed in this division.

Chorley's Ollie Shenton, centre, celebrates after scoring in the 4-1 win over Chester earlier in the season

Despite enjoying wins over leaders Gateshead and fellow promotion rivals AFC Fylde in recent times, the Magpies have pick up just one point from their past three games against teams below them in the table.

They drew 3-3 with bottom side Farsley Celtic which preceded 2-1 and 3-0 defeats Leamington and Darlington respectively.

While their play-off hopes remains firmly in their hands, the Magpies cannot afford to keep dropping points in matches they are expected to win.

"We have dropped points against teams near the bottom of the table this season,” said Hall, who has scored seven goals despite spending a large portion of the season out injured after suffering a minor fracture to his ankle late last year.

"So it’s not like we are looking at games like these against teams who are near the bottom thinking, ‘We should win this’.

"Anyone in this league is good on their day and capable of winning games.

"You look at Telford United, who are third, we have lost to them. We drew with bottom side Farsley although that was a terrible day for football regards the weather.

"There are a lot of teams like in the past couple of games which we have dropped points against so it doesn’t really matter to us where a team is in the league.

"We just have to make sure go into every game with the mindset that we are playing against the top of the league.”

Elsewhere, fourth-placed AFC Fylde entertain Bradford Park Avenue at Mill Farm and Southport, who are one place below the Coasters, entertain title contenders Brackley Town at Haig Avenue.