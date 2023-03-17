​The Magpies forward has always had the ability to get supporters on the edge of their seat but over the past year or so has added consistency to his game.

The 28-year-old notched his 14th goal of the campaign last weekend in the 3-3 draw at Kettering Town and has arguably been the club’s standout performer this season.

He will need to maintain his fine form over the final eight games as the Magpies look to secure a play-off place in the National League North, starting with this weekend’s visit of Banbury United to Victory Park.

Jon Ustabasi has become a key figure for Chorley (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

"Jon is one of those players who excites you,” said Preece. “You’re never quite sure what is going to happen when he gets the ball.

"He is starting to find an end product whether that is assisting or scoring.

"That confidence that he has got from being consistent during the season. Him and Connor Hall, they have got 30-odd goals between them and when you have that, you’ve always got a chance.

"I am delighted for him. I have expected this kind of form from him – I have always known that he is capable of doing the sort of things that he’s doing on a regular basis. It’s not a shock to me, but it’s great to see from Bashi.”

Elsewhere in the NL North, AFC Fylde travel to Alfreton Town this weekend and Southport host Kettering.

In the NPL Premier Division, Bamber Bridge will look to maintain their play-off charge when they host Whitby Town this weekend.

Boss Jamie Milligan has secured the services of loan duo Luke Mariette and Donovan Lescott from Blackpool for the rest of the season, while Bolton Wanderers ace Connor Stanley will also remain with the club.

Goalkeeper Felix Goddard is back at Brig on loan from Blackburn ahead of last weekend’s game against Stafford Rangers after Luke Hutchinson returned to Bolton.