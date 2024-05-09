​Chorley stalwart Adam Blakeman signs new contract to remain a Magpie

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Chorley have begun the process of formulating their squad for next season with the announcement that stalwart Adam Blakeman has signed a new long-term contract.

The left-sided defender initially signed for the Magpies in 2016 and was a key member of the club's 2019 National League North play-off winning squad.

Having spent a season away at Spennymoor Town, he returned to Victory Park and has continued to be a key player.

The 32-year old made 40 appearances for the club in 2023/24, helping the team reach the play-off semi-final. In total, he has played 306 games.

Adam Blakeman is Chorley's free-kick specialist (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

Manager Andy Preece told the club’s website: "Blakes has had another brilliant season with us and I'm made up that we've got pen to paper and gotten the deal over the line.

“He has been a fantastic servant to the football club and fully deserves this new contract.

"I've no doubt that he will continue to have a big, positive impact on our game and how we play into the new season and beyond."

One player who is heading for the exit door is Billy Whitehouse who is seeking pastures new after three season and more than 150 appearances for the Magpies.

His hat-trick – his first in senior football – against Darlington in November was one of the highlights last season.

Preece said: "Billy has made the decision to move on this summer and first and foremost I would like to thank him for his contributions for the club this season and throughout his time at the club.

"Billy is not only a fantastic footballer but an outstanding character and I speak for everybody at the football club in wishing him nothing but the absolute best for the future in his career.."

Whitehouse said: "It's been the best three years of my career both on and off the pitch!

"I've made friends for life and love everybody at the club. Now is the time for me to move on but Chorley will always have a special place in my heart.