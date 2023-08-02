Chorley score five against Manchester City in final friendly

Louis Britton got the Magpies off to the perfect start, scoring in the opening minute, and it was 2-0 when Jack Hazlehurst found the net for the home side.

Tai Sodje reduced the arrears for City's youngsters, but Cian Spencer-McDermott and a Tomas Galvez own goal made it 4-1 at half-time to Chorley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

City's Nico O'Reilly pulled a goal back but in the 67th minute Justin Johnson made it five on the night for the home side.

Justin Johnson (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

Isaiah Dada-Mascoll scored a consolation goal for the visitors 15 minutes from time.

It was the perfect way to sign off pre-season in preparation for Saturday’s big kick-off in the National League North, when Brackley Town will be the visitors to Victory Park.

Chorley boss Andy Preece said: “It was a fantastic warm-up for us. The lads were fantastic...some great performances.”