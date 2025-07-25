Chorley quickly back in action after friendly against Rochdale

​Chorley have arranged another pre-season friendly on Friday evening at Warrington Town (7.30pm).

​The game is the latest in the Magpies’ build-up to the start of the National League North season on August 9, with tonight’s game followed by a trip to Stalybridge Celtic’s Bower Fold on Tuesday (7.45pm).

Chorley were beaten 2-1 at home by Rochdale on Wednesday evening, Emmanuel Dieseruvwe netting twice for Dale in the second half, after Andy Preece’s side had gone ahead through Jack Sampson early in the game at Victory Park.

Preece was not downhearted by the result, however.

Jack Sampson gave Chorley the lead against Dale (photo courtesy of David Airey/dia_images)

He told Chorley FC TV: “Really good, positive performance again – that’s four games at home we’ve had against really good opposition.

“Rochdale are very good in possession of the ball, their movement’s tremendous...you can see why they were so close to getting promoted last year, so close as well to getting to the Trophy final.

“But again, you look at out first halves against Wigan, Bradford, Preston and tonight against Rochdale, we’ve been 1-0 up, 1-0 up, 0-0 and 0-0, so we haven’t conceded a goal in that first 45 minutes, so we’ve got to be encouraged by those performances.”