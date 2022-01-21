Chorley prepare for title six-pointer against Brackley Town

The Magpies take on National League North title rivals Brackley Town at St James Park, quickly followed by the visit of AFC Fylde to Victory Park on Tuesday night.

Victories in both games for Vermiglio’s men would throw the title race wide open.

Chorley currently lie in fourth spot in the table on 39 points – seven points behind second-placed Brackley with a game in hand.

Mike Calveley hit the winner for Chorley against Gateshead (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

Neighbours Fylde – who host Guiseley – are a place and a point ahead of the Magpies in third, with leaders Gateshead out in front on 47 points.

Vermiglio’s men are certainly the outsiders to win the league at this present time, but they head to West Northamptonshire this weekend in great shape having won their last three fixtures.

On Boxing Day, they got the better of the Coasters 2-1 at Mill Farm and followed that up with a terrific win over Curzon Ashton in their first game of the new year.

Two weeks ago, they caused a stir when they inflicted the first home defeat of the season on Gateshead thanks to Mike Calveley’s solitary effort.

“We have done fantastically well to get in the position that we are in,” said Vermiglio, whose men were without a game last weekend.

“We have had some really good wins against tough opposition over the past month – the wins over Fylde and Gateshead particularly stand out, but also the win over Curzon Ashton at home was not an easy game.

“Credit to the lads, we have had some big wins and that’s why we are where we are.

“These next couple of games become bigger and if we come out the other side with some positive results, then going into February it puts us in a really strong position to kick on.

“Ultimately the target is to try to stay in that top seven and a play-off position.

“The next couple of games are defining in the sense that we are playing against the top sides.

“We are playing against Brackley this weekend and it is a six-pointer, but I don’t think it is defining in terms of the season as a whole.

“We will still have 2o games after next Tuesday and 60 points to play for so there’s still a lot of football to be played.

“But it’s certainly crucial that we pick up points against the top sides.”

Brackley defeated Chorley 1-0 on the opening day of the season and Vermiglio added: “Brackley are a no-nonsense type of team.

“They don’t take many risks, they get the ball in the other half, but they have got good quality when they get up there.

“They beat us early in the season so we owe them one for that.”