Chorley new boy Fenlon will hope for better luck this time with Magpies
Fenlon returns to Victory Park on a permanent transfer, following the expiration of his contract at Accrington Stanley.
The 21-year old midfielder had an injury-disrupted spell on loan with the Magpies last season.
Salford-born Fenlon started his career with Parkwydnn Juniors before joining Accrington Stanley in their youth ranks.
He later joined Manchester City, where he spent four years, and Burnley, who he left in 2020 to rejoin Accrington Stanley.
He was loaned out to Southport and, last season, Chorley but only managed one league appearance before injury ended his time with the club.
Magpies boss Andy Preece told the club website: “Rhys has massive potential which has been halted by injuries over the past two years. We have already seen in pre-season the pace skill and quality on the ball he possesses
"We will have to be patient – it’s a similar situation to Harry Cardwell when he signed.
"When he’s at full fitness he will be a massive player for us and expect him to play at a very high level.”
SATURDAY’S FIXTURES
NATIONAL LEAGUE: Maidenhead v AFC Fylde.
NATIONAL LEAGUE NORTH: Chorley v Brackley Town, Southport v Warrington Town.
FA CUP EXTRA PRELIMINARY ROUND: Burscough v Pilkington, Charnock Richard v Squires Gate, Kendal Town v Consett, Widnes v Longridge Town.
NWCL FIRST DIVISION NORTH: Euxton Villa v Holker Old Boys, South Liverpool v Garstang.