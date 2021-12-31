Chorley looking for a derby double when they face promotion rivals AFC Fylde on Sunday

The Magpies have given their hopes of finishing in the play-ofs or even higher this season a major boost over the Christmas period.

Wins over two of their fellow rivals at the top of the league means they are right in the mix as they enter into 2020.

On Boxing Day, they secured a terrific 2-1 away win over AFC Fylde before edging a see-saw battle against Curzon Ashton 4-3 at Victory Park two days later.

Chorley manager Jamie Vermiglio

The Coasters – who are third in the table, a pace and a point above Chorley – head to Victory Park on Sunday for the reverse derby and looking for revenge.

That kicks-off a crucial first month of the year for Jamie Vermiglio’s men as their next two games after are against second-placed Gateshead and current leaders Brackley Town.

“Fylde will probably want to get a little bit of revenge I suppose,” said Vermiglio. “But more so, they will want to pick up the three points – they only drew on Tuesday.

“Every team that we have come up against are a tough, tough side but we have shown that we have got enough to compete with these teams.

“When you have got the wind behind you, a confident changing room and belief in yourselves then anything is possible.

“I am really pleased for the lads to put in that sterling performance against Curzon was a real test of fitness and stamina and also mentality.

“To be able to get yourselves up for a game again is always tough but I thought the lads had the right approach to the game.

“We took the lead and it was just a shame that we let them back in it and made it a little bit more difficult but they deserve credit for that too.”

Vermiglio singled out talismanic striker Harry Cardwell for praise after he scored twice against Curzon and was a thorn in the side of Fylde on Boxing Day.

“Harry’s been brilliant the few games – he’s been brilliant all season,” said Vermiglio.

“He picked up a little injury earlier in the season which set him back a bit but now his fitness levels are back.

“He is causing defences all sorts of problems, winning first contacts most times but he’s also got the legs to run in behind and hold play up.

“He is also great in our box as well.”