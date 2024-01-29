Chorley launch appeal to help support striker’s wife Hannah

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hannah Sampson – the wife of Magpies’ ace Jack – was given the devastating news before Christmas that she was suffering from breast cancer.

In order to help, the club have designated their upcoming National League North clash against Southport at Victory Park to help raise funds.

In a statement on the club’s website, Jack Sampson said: “My wife, Hannah, was unfortunately diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer aged 30.

Jack Sampson, centre, is pictured with the fans of Chorley and Farsley Celtic on Saturday (photo: David Airey/dia_Images)

“Triple negative breast cancer tends to be more aggressive and has a higher likelihood of recurrence compared to other types of breast cancer.

“As we prepare for the upcoming treatments and the inevitable time away from work, the financial strain has become an additional worry for us. Hannah also anticipates the emotional toll of losing her hair during chemotherapy, prompting the need for a wig to help her maintain a sense of normality.

“In light of these challenges, we are reaching out to you for support. We have started a fundraising campaign to help alleviate the financial burden that comes with battling cancer.”

If you feel you’re able to help by donating any prizes or events which could be used as raffle or auction items, please email [email protected]