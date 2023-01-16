Chorley lacked clinical touch in 0-0 draw at home to Alfreton

The Magpies had to settle for a point in front of their own supporters in a 0-0 draw.

The visitors certainly set up to contain the hosts, but they were unable to prevent them from creating a number of good opportunities.

However, the Magpies failed to make the most of those chances and had to settle for their sixth draw at home which leaves them in seventh spot in the National League North table.

Connor Hall tries to find a way through the Alfreton defence (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

"I felt a little bit for the lads because they were trying their hardest to break down a team which was set up to get a point.

"They made it really difficult for us so you have to take your chances. We had three or four really good ones in the first half and a couple of ones in the second half.

"You’re not going to get many more than that when you play Alfreton, we’ve hit the bar – you’ve got to take those chances.

"The only criticism you could say is we weren’t ruthless enough.”

After a busy fortnight of four games, Preece was pleased to have a clear week as they prepare for the visit of Boston United on Saturday.

"It’s been game after game and we play at high intensity,” said Preece. "There is lot which is put on players physically and so we need that break. We need to refresh and recharge the batteries.

"One or two of the lads are struggling a little bit with fatigue.”

Boston, who are managed by former Norwich City ace Ian Culverhouse, are at the wrong end of the table, hovering just above the drop zone although Preece is taking nothing for granted.

"They have ambitions to move out of this league and be up and around it,” he said. "I will have the fortune to go and watch them tonight when they play Southport.