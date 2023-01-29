Chorley have to settle for point at Bradford PA
BRADFORD PARK AVENUE 0CHORLEY 0Chorley had to settle for a point from their visit to Bradford (Park Avenue) on Saturday, despite bossing the game at the Horsfall Community Stadium for long periods.
Sensing the opportunity to further cement a spot in the division’s top seven, manager Andy Preece went with an attacking line-up which went on to dominate the first half and much of second.
Jon Ustabaşı was the first visiting player to test George Sykes-Kenworthy in the home goal, forcing the keeper into a low save with barely two minutes on the clock.
That effort set the tempo as Chorley went at Avenue time and again, but failed to produce a real gilt-edged opportunity.
Ollie Shenton had two efforts blocked and Billy Whitehouse fizzed a half volley inches wide.
But it was an overhit cross that went closest – Adam Henley’s deep ball into the box striking the upright just before the break.
The second half followed roughly the same pattern.
Jack Sampson headed a corner over, Connor Hall and Henley saw close-range efforts saved and debutant Louis Britton also had a shot repelled by Sykes-Kenworthy.
A little late flurry from the hosts offered them respite from defensive duties, but, almost inevitably, the fixture finished goalless for the third season in arow.
BRADFORD (PA): Sykes-Kenworthy; Odunston, Adewoju, Lancaster, Havern (Church 85), Fielding, Maroodza (Hopper 61), Richman, Blyth, Preston (Dockerty 74), Longbottom. Subs not used: Hall, Johnson.
CHORLEY: Urwin; Henley, Smith, Wilson, Whitehouse (Johnson 76), Calveley, Sampson (Britton 80), Ustabaşı, Shenton (Tomlinson 73), Blakeman, Hall. Subs not used: Leather, Nolan.
Attendance: 491
Other results
NATIONAL LEAGUE NORTH: AFC Fylde 1 Chester 1, AFC Telford United 1 Southport 1.
NPL PREMIER: Belper Town 0 Bamber Bridge 2, Lancaster City 2 Matlock Town 1.
NPL WEST: Clitheroe 4 Witton Albion 1.
NWCL PREMIER: Burscough 0 Padiham 2, Charnock Richard 4 Litherland REMYCA 5, Longridge Town 4 Wythenshawe Town 4.
NWCL FIRST DIVISION NORTH: Garstang 0 Holker Old Boys 6, Steeton 1 Euxton Villa 1.