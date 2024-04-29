Chorley have no regrets despite play-off disappointment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The Magpies dream of playing in the top tier of non-league football is over for another season after they were beaten 1-0 at Brackley Town in the National League North play-off semi-final.

It was a brave performance by Andy Preece’s men especially coming off the back of Wednesday night’s 90 minutes plus extra-time against Curzon Ashton in the play-off eliminator.

The Magpies ultimately prevailed in that match on penalties after a 0-0 draw but the fact that Brackley went straight through to the semi-final stage may have been a deciding factor.

Chorley's players were inconsolable at the final whistle after losing 1-0 to Brackley Town in the play-off semi-final (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

As it was, Chorley battled all the way against The Saints but ultimately were beaten by a 78th minute winner from Riccardo Calder.

Preece accepts his men were always going to be up against it at a place they have always notoriously struggled for wins at, but he was proud of team’s efforts.

"I was buzzing at how the lads went about it,” Preece told ChorleyFCTV. “We had two or three days to prepare and everything that we had worked on was as good as you could ask for.

"We limited them to very few chances and at times we controlled the pace of the game.

"We haven’t come off the pitch with any regrets. That was the key to it.

"But credit to Brackley, credit to their manager – they keep asking you the question and eventually they got that opportunity and took it.

"They have been knocking at the door for a few seasons now and so well done to Brackley but we pushed them all the way.

"Some of our play was really good, we just lacked that final pass, that bit of quality, that shot which hit the target instead of going wide.

"They knew they were in a game and had to work really hard for it – and that gives you a bit of satisfaction.”

Meanwhile, Bamber Bridge will look to end what has been, at times, a troubled season with some silverware.

Brig finished their season with a 4-0 defeat at Basford United to finish in 16th spot in the NPL Premier Division.