Chorley handed home game against fellow National League North side Southport in FA Cup
Chorley's FA Cup campaign begins with a home tie against Lancashire rivals Southport.
The Magpies were arguably the story of last season's competition after winning through to the fourth-round proper of the competition.
They were beaten 1-0 by Premier League Wolves at Victory Park after knocking out three Football League clubs in the shape of Wigan Athletic, Peterborough United and Derby County.
The tie is scheduled to be played on the weekend of September 18/19.
Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.