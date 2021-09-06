Chorley handed home game against fellow National League North side Southport in FA Cup

The Magpies were arguably the story of last season's competition after winning through to the fourth-round proper of the competition.

They were beaten 1-0 by Premier League Wolves at Victory Park after knocking out three Football League clubs in the shape of Wigan Athletic, Peterborough United and Derby County.

The tie is scheduled to be played on the weekend of September 18/19.

Chorley in action against Wolves in last season's FA Cup