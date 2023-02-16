​Chorley goalkeeper Matt Urwin set for return against Farsley Celtic

​The Magpies goalkeeper has been missing for the past two games after picking up an injury.

Boss Andy Preece managed to secure the services of Matt Gould on an emergency loan from Altrincham, but he was only able to play one game – the 2-1 win at Blyth Spartans – before he had to return to his parent club.

On Saturday at Brackley Town, Preece was forced into using goalkeeper coach Steven Drench.

Chorley goalkeeper Matty Urwin could make a return this weekend (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

The 37-year-old – who lists Morecambe, Guiseley and Bradford Park Avenue among his former clubs – performed admirably against the Saints, producing a fine late save to preserve the Magpies point in a 1-1 draw.

Preece would have no qualms in using Drench again but admitted, ideally, he would prefer vice-captain Urwin back between the sticks as soon as possible.

"I think Matty will be back and available for selection, “ said Preece. “It would be a big boost for us to have Matty back.

"To be fair to the two lads who came in – Gouldy and Drenchy – they did really well.

"For us to pick up four points and concede only once in each match against Blyth and Brackley is credit to them but I am really hopeful that Matty will be back.”

Preece admits his squad is stretched at the moment. Midfielders Will Tomlinson and Mike Calveley are unavailable due to injury and suspension respectively, while Matt Challoner is also on the treatment table.

Celtic maybe struggling at the other end of the table, but they are in decent form and got the better of play-off chasing Scarborough Athletic on Tuesday night.

"Their results have picked up recently,” said Preece.

"“They have managed to get themselves out of the bottom four.

"They have had some good results and are having a good run in the Trophy.”

Meanwhile, elsewhere in the division, league leaders AFC Fylde travel to Peterborough Sports while Southport travel to Buxton.