Chorley get season up and running with win at Alfreton, while Brig battle to draw against Warrington Town

Jamie Vermiglio’s side were unlucky not to find themselves in front early on, Connor Hall slotting the ball past George Willis after a surging run by Jon Ustabasi, only to be flagged for offside.

Chorley continued to knock on the visitors’ door, Scott Leather unleashing a left-footed volley inside the box forcing Willis into a smart, snapshot save.

Millenic Alli celebrates his winning goal (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

After the restart the hosts came close first through Josh Clackstone from range, before Tom Allan fired past Matt Urwin, only to be ruled out for offside.

Hall then came closest of all to opening the scoring after 55 minutes, Leather with a powerful header to set the former free as he forced Willis into another smart save.

The Magpies continued to attack Alfreton’s goal at will, Willem Tomlinson finding Ustabasi with a crossfield pass with the latter then whizzing one just wide of the far corner.

After a lot of huffing and puffing, the deadlock was finally broken with 10 minutes left to play.

Having not long come on as a substitute, Millenic Alli used his explosive pace to beat the last defender and fire the ball home past Willis.

Boss Jamie Vermiglio said: “There won’t be many teams who come here and keep a clean sheet and get a win.

“It’s a really good strong performance.”

CHORLEY: Urwin; Henley, Smith, Leather (c), Baines, Whitehouse (Halls, 90’+1), Calveley, Cardwell (Owens, 76), Tomlinson, Ustabasi, Hall (Alli, 73). Subs not used: Shenton, Blakeman.

Elsewhere, Bamber Bridge battled to a point away at Warrington Town with 2-2 draw.

Jamie Milligan’s men looked on course for their fifth successive win when they opened up a two-goal advantage. Mark Yeates scored with a precise finish into the bottom corner and Ewan

Bange made it 2-0 on the half-hour mark with a smart finish.

Matthew Grivosti fired home a free-kick on the stroke of half-time and Benjamin Hough grabbed the equaliser.